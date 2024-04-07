Congress leaders joins to BJP

Following a public meeting featuring Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, a number of party members, including former MLA Gangajal Meel and PCC vice president Sushil Sharma, defected to the BJP on Sunday. Among the defectors were also Hanuman Meel, who contested assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Suratgarh, and former PCC vice president Ashok Awasthi, who joined the BJP alongside others in the presence of prominent BJP leaders.

Sushil Sharma cited disappointment among dedicated Congress workers due to factionalism within the party. He expressed disillusionment with the Congress’s stance on issues such as the Ram temple, claiming that workers like himself, adherents of Sanatan Dharma, felt let down. Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the accomplishments of the central government, citing nationalist sentiments as a driving force behind his decision to switch to the BJP.

Former Congress MLA Meel criticized PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for their alleged arbitrary actions in ticket distribution for assembly elections. He highlighted the lack of responsiveness from party leadership, including state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, to complaints raised by party members. Meel also lamented internal strife within the Congress, characterizing it as a climate of constant undermining. Additionally, individuals from various fields, including retired officers, also joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters in Jaipur.