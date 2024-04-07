CPI(M) files complaint with EC over Rajeev Chandrashekar’s nomination

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has lodged a petition with the Election Commission, alleging discrepancies in the affidavit submitted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar. According to the Left Democratic Front’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha poll committee, Chandrashekar has purportedly failed to disclose all details of his assets. Specifically, the party claims that Chandrashekar omitted to declare his major holding company, Jupiter Capital, and only listed subsidiary firms. Additionally, they allege that the information provided in Chandrashekar’s affidavit is inaccurate.

Rajeev Chandrashekar, who submitted his nomination papers on Thursday, revealed in his affidavit that his movable assets amount to Rs 13,69,18,637, while his spouse possesses assets valued at Rs 12,47,00,408. These assets include various forms of cash holdings, bank deposits, investments in financial instruments, and a vintage motorcycle purchased in 1994. Furthermore, his immovable assets, acquired at a cost of Rs 5,26,42,640, are now estimated to have a market value of Rs 14,40,00,000.

However, the affidavit also discloses liabilities totaling Rs 19,41,92,894 for Chandrashekar, with an additional Rs 1,63,43,972 in liabilities attributed to his spouse. These liabilities are reported to be under dispute and consist of loans obtained from banks and financial institutions.