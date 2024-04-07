Five dry days from April to June; check full list

The Excise Department of the Delhi government has announced a series of dry days in the national capital, during which liquor shops will be closed. This directive spans from April to June this year and encompasses a total of five dry days. In April, three dry days are designated: April 11 for Id-ul-Fitr, April 17 for Ram Navami, and April 21 for Mahavir Jayanti. Additionally, dry days are scheduled for May 23 to mark Buddha Purnima and June 17 for Id-ul-Zuha/Bakrid.

Licensees have been instructed to prominently display the order within their premises and ensure the closure of their establishments on designated dry days. The directive specifies that licensees will not be compensated for any changes in the list of dry days. Apart from religious observances, dry days are also planned to coincide with the Lok Sabha elections. Liquor shops will remain closed from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25, and a full-day shutdown is mandated on June 4, the day of vote counting.

Delhi is gearing up for its general elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on May 25, with vote counting set for June 4. Additionally, the Excise Department has extended dry days from 6 pm on April 24 to 6 pm on April 26 in Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, aligning with the general elections in those regions.