Former Minister quits from Congress to BJP

Former Uttarakhand Congress leader and ex-cabinet minister Dinesh Agarwal officially switched allegiance to the BJP on Sunday, accompanied by his supporters. Agarwal, who had contested state assembly elections seven times under the Congress banner, served as a cabinet minister in the party’s government. His decision to join the BJP came after tendering his resignation from the Congress on Saturday evening.

The move surprised former chief minister Harish Rawat, who expressed astonishment at Agarwal’s decision to join the saffron party. Rawat emphasized the need to investigate the reasons behind Agarwal’s departure from the Congress despite his longstanding association with the party. He highlighted Agarwal’s significant contributions and suggested that leaders like him, with a strong constituency foothold, should not be defecting to the BJP.

The political landscape in Uttarakhand has witnessed a trend of Congress leaders defecting to the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite concerns raised by Congress leaders about BJP’s campaign strategies and resources, the BJP denied allegations of orchestrating defections. The BJP’s state media in-charge emphasized that leaders joining the BJP did so out of their own volition, recognizing the party’s commitment to national interests.