IMD forecasts rain in five Kerala districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain across Kerala from April 7 to April 11. Today, rainfall is expected in five districts, namely Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. On April 8, nine districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, are anticipated to experience rain. Furthermore, residents in all districts can anticipate rainfall on April 9. The rainfall is expected to be light to moderate, offering relief from prevailing weather conditions.

Amidst the forecasted rain, residents are advised to remain informed and take necessary precautions. While rain brings relief, it’s essential to stay prepared for any associated challenges or disruptions. Additionally, it’s crucial to follow safety guidelines during rainy days to ensure personal well-being and mitigate potential risks.

In parallel, the IMD has also issued a high-temperature warning across Kerala, specifically highlighting Kollam and Palakkad districts. Temperatures soared above 41 degrees in Palakkad and reached 40 degrees in Kollam. This warning underscores the importance of staying hydrated and taking measures to beat the heat during periods of extreme temperatures.