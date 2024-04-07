IMD Warns of High Temperatures Across Kerala Today

Today, the India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature alert across Kerala, particularly emphasizing two districts: Kollam and Palakkad. Palakkad has recorded temperatures surpassing 41 degrees Celsius, while Kollam reached 40 degrees Celsius.

Despite intermittent summer rains, temperatures persist at 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and 38 degrees Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts. To combat heat-related health issues, the public is advised to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Various sectors, including education, healthcare, and transportation, are urged to implement measures safeguarding vulnerable populations and ensuring overall well-being. Rainfall is forecasted in several districts on April 7th, with further predictions for subsequent days, aiming to alleviate the heat and provide relief to residents across Kerala.