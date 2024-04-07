‘Indian 2’ starring Kamal Haasan set for June release

Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film “Indian 2” is scheduled for release in June, as confirmed by Lyca Productions, the film’s production company. Directed by Shankar, this Tamil movie serves as a sequel to the 1996 vigilante action thriller “Indian.” The announcement was made through a post on Lyca Productions’ official social media page.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Vivek, Bobby Simha, and many others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, while Ravi Varman serves as the director of photography. With such a talented team on board, expectations are high for the success of “Indian 2.”

“Indian 2” is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies. With its stellar cast, captivating storyline, and strong production team, the film is poised to make a significant impact upon its release in June.