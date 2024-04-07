Kerala MVD Issues Holiday Season Safety Warning, Details Inside

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has issued safety warnings for both children and parents to observe during holiday seasons, particularly in the months of April and May when road accidents tend to rise. These precautions include ensuring children do not play on or near roads, prohibiting minors from operating vehicles, and minimizing long motorcycle trips, especially when traveling in groups.

Furthermore, the MVD advises planning excursions in advance, avoiding late-night driving if possible, and ensuring drivers are experienced and well-rested if driving during nighttime hours. It’s also crucial for taxi or contract carriage drivers to be adequately rested, and for all passengers to utilize safety equipment such as seat belts and helmets.

To maintain vehicle safety, individuals are encouraged to schedule regular servicing, ensure all vehicle lights are operational, and use headlights appropriately. Additionally, passengers should refrain from activities that may distract the driver, and drivers should adhere to seating capacity limits. By following these recommendations, individuals can help reduce the risk of road accidents and promote safer travel experiences.