Kushboo requests pause in campaign due to health issue

Kushboo Sundar, a prominent BJP leader, informed the party’s top leadership on Sunday about her need to suspend her campaign engagements due to health concerns. In a letter addressed to BJP National President J P Nadda, the former actress-turned-politician disclosed that she had sustained a tailbone fracture in 2019, which has been causing persistent discomfort over the past five years.

Despite receiving medical advice, Kushboo continued her involvement in the ongoing election campaigns. However, she stated that her health condition has deteriorated recently, prompting her to undergo a necessary medical procedure. Consequently, she emphasized the necessity to scale back her activities, particularly those involving extensive travel and prolonged periods of sitting, which are inherent to election campaigning.

In her communication with Nadda, Kushboo Sundar officially declared her decision to temporarily suspend her active participation in the current election campaign, citing the imperative need to prioritize her health concerns.