Manipur LS Polls: 24,000+ Displaced Persons to Vote from Relief Camps

Preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in violence-affected Manipur pose a formidable task for the Election Commission. With more than 24,500 displaced individuals slated to vote from relief camps, Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha disclosed that approximately half of the 2,955 polling stations planned for the state have been designated as sensitive or critical. In response, 94 special polling stations are being arranged to accommodate internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The conflict in Manipur has resulted in the displacement of over 50,000 people and stirred anti-election sentiments among certain segments of the population. Despite calls for boycotting the elections and doubts about their relevance, efforts are underway to facilitate voting for affected individuals. Security concerns stemming from the conflict have prompted the deployment of over 200 paramilitary companies across the state to ensure a secure environment for voters.

While political campaigning in Manipur remains subdued, with minimal participation from parties and leaders, the Election Commission has not imposed restrictions on campaign activities. Voter awareness initiatives are being actively pursued to underscore the significance of each vote and instill confidence in the electoral process. Despite the formidable challenges, authorities are committed to upholding the democratic principles of conducting free and fair elections in Manipur.