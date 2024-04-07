Nationwide fast and rally at Jantar Mantar in response to Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organizing a nationwide daylong fast on Sunday to express solidarity with their leader and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, following his recent arrest. The event, set to take place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, aims to demonstrate widespread support. Additionally, supporters in 25 states across India and various international cities like New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Melbourne, and London will join in through community fasting, as announced by AAP leader Rai during a press conference.

Rai emphasized the importance of unity and encouraged people concerned about India’s democracy to participate in collective fasting activities. These efforts extend beyond physical gatherings to homes and state capitals, aiming to garner support for Kejriwal’s cause. Rai also suggested participants engage in prayer or listen to the devotional song “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” on YouTube to offer strength to Kejriwal during his incarceration.

Supporters are urged to document their fasting efforts by sharing pictures on the website kejriwalkoaashirvaad.com, a platform created to express solidarity with Kejriwal. The arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case has stirred controversy. While Kejriwal, along with former cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, remains in judicial custody until April 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in demanding Kejriwal’s resignation as Delhi chief minister. The ED has also opposed Kejriwal’s plea for more time with his lawyer, emphasizing that special privileges cannot be granted based solely on his position.