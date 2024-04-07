Over half of candidates’ nominations rejected

Fourteen candidates are vying for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Ghaziabad following the scrutiny conducted by election officials. Out of the 42 nominations submitted for the parliamentary seat, only 20 were approved, while the remaining 22 were rejected. The rejection was primarily due to inadequate applications.

According to an official statement from the District Election Officer’s office, a total of 35 candidates filed 42 nomination papers, with some candidates submitting multiple nominations. Among the approved nominations, 14 candidates were successful, including Atul Garg from the BJP, Dolly Sharma representing the INDIA bloc (Congress), and Nand Kishor Pundir from the BSP. Other approved candidates hail from various parties, including the Rashtra Nirman Party, Rashtriya Jan Karmath Party, and the Right to Recall Party.

In addition to party-affiliated candidates, six independent nominees, namely Abhishek Pundir, Avdesh Kumar, Aurangjev, Kavita, Natthu Singh Chaudhary, and Ravi Kumar Panchal, are also in contention for the Lok Sabha seat in Ghaziabad.