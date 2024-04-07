Passenger pays extra for broken window seat on Air India flight, airline reacts

An incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru has sparked frustration and criticism as a passenger reportedly paid extra for a window seat only to find it broken upon boarding. The incident occurred on Thursday (April 4) when the unidentified passenger discovered the issue despite having paid additional money for the seat.

Efforts were made by Air India staff to address the situation, including calling in an engineer. However, the engineer’s attempts to fix the broken seat proved unsuccessful, leaving the passenger disappointed. The passenger expressed frustration on social media, questioning the airline’s commitment to service quality and highlighting the inconvenience of paying extra for a faulty seat.

In response to the passenger’s complaint, Air India swiftly acknowledged the issue and requested booking details for further investigation. The airline apologized for falling short of expectations and assured the passenger that corrective action would be taken. This incident adds to a series of complaints regarding Air India’s service quality, echoing concerns raised earlier by other passengers regarding subpar in-flight facilities.