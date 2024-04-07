Two more arrested in Panoor bomb blast case in Kerala

In connection with the Panoor bomb blast, authorities have apprehended two more individuals named Amal Babu and Mithun. Both suspects are currently undergoing interrogation by law enforcement. Amal is believed to have been present at the blast site, while Mithun allegedly participated in the plot to manufacture the explosive device.

Following the incident, the bomb squad conducted inspections along the border areas of Kannur-Kozhikode and heightened security measures across Kerala. Efforts are underway to apprehend additional suspects, including Shijal and Akshay, as investigations continue. The motive behind the bombing remains unclear, with authorities expecting more clarity after the arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, Vinesh, who sustained injuries in the blast, remains in critical condition.

A Special Investigation Team has detained four individuals, identified as CPM activists Arun, Athul, Shibin Lal, and Sayooj, in connection with the bomb blast. Sayooj, who attempted to flee to Coimbatore, was apprehended in Palakkad. Police have identified a total of eight individuals involved in the bomb-making process.