7-year-old girl dies in Karunagapally after mother sets her on fire

A 7-year-old girl named Anamika, who was receiving medical treatment, passed away today. Anamika’s mother, Archana, committed suicide on March 5, leading to this tragic incident. Archana had set herself and her two children, Anamika and Aarav (2), on fire due to family issues. Despite receiving initial treatment at Alappuzha Medical College, both children sustained severe burns.

Neighbors responded to the sound of the children’s cries around 10 am and discovered Archana and her children engulfed in flames. After breaking windows and doors to reach them, they found Archana unconscious. She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The children were also taken to Alappuzha Medical College for further treatment.

Archana, originally from Pathanamthitta, worked as a nurse in Sudan, while her husband was employed as a painting worker.