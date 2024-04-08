Ather Energy launches new electric-scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler brand, Ather Energy launched its family e-scooter Rizta. The battery-powered scooter has been released in India at the starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh, and goes up to 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru). Interested customers now can purchase the vehicle from authorised showroom or online via an official website.

The all-new Rizta has been offered in two models- Rizta S and Rizta Z, featuring three variants. The standard model is powered by 2.9 kWh battery, while the top model Rizta Z gets a 3.7 kWh. The former is claimed to deliver a range of 123 km on a single charge, latter is capable of providing 160 kms on full top-up.

All the trims come with a top speed of 80 kmph. The e-scooter come with two riding modes – Zip and SmartEco. It also features ride assist such as Magic Twist, Auto Hold, and Reverse Mode. Safety features include FallSafe, emergency stop signal, theft and tow detect, and Find My Scooter.

The company has offered Rizta in multiple colour options. The small version Rizta S is available in 3 monotone colours, while Rizta Z is introduced in 7 colours including 3 monotone and 4 dual tone colours.

Below are the variant-wise Ather Rizta prices (ex-showroom).

Rizta S 2.9kWh battery – Rs 1.10 lakh

Rizta Z 2.9kWh battery – Rs 1.25 lakh

Rizta Z 3.7kWh battery – Rs 1.45 lakh

The Ather Rizta electric scooter gets a standard five-year warranty program, ‘Ather Battery Protect’ that extends the battery warranty to five years or 60,000km. This warranty program not only covers battery failures but also guarantees a minimum of 70% state-of-health for the battery at the end of five years.

The Rizta S and Rizta Z with a 2.9kWh battery come with a 350W Ather portable charger and the top-end Rizta Z with a 3.7kWh battery gets a 700W new Ather Duo charger. Rizta owners will also have access to Ather’s fast-charging network, with 1,800+ fast charging points.