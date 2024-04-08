Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week: Full list

Mumbai: banks in the country will remain closed for five days this week, including the weekends. In some states, the holidays extend further into the succeeding week too, with Monday and Tuesday also being holidays.

All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have five back-to-back holidays next week on April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Telegu New Year, on April 10 Bohag Bihu and Eid, on April 11 for Eid, April 13 for second Saturday and April 14 for Sunday. In some states, April 15 and 16 are also bank holidays for Bohag Bihu (in some states) and Ram Navami, respectively.

Overall, the banks in India will remain shut for 12 days in April 2024. This will differ in each state as per the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, for reasons like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price touch new life-time high

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Full list of other bank holidays in April 2024:

April 9 bank holiday: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar because of the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals. Banks closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) in Kerala.

April 11 (Thursday): Banks closed for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal) in most states except Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram

April 15 bank holiday: On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16 bank holiday: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 bank holiday: Banks’ branches in Tripura will be shut for Garia Puja festival.

Regular Bank Closures

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday: April 13

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27

Bank holiday on Sundays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28