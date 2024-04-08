Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know 9 colours and its significance

New Delhi: Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is a Hindu festival that takes place during the spring season. There are two main Navratri festivals in a year – one during the spring and another in autumn called the Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri have numerous religious beliefs and importance connected to it.
Chaitra Navratri is an annual nine-day festival that begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, it will start on April 9 and end on April 17. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti.
All nine days of the Navratri are devoted to nine different forms of Durga or Nava Durga. The nine avatars of Durga are: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. According to manuscripts, Lord Rama, the seventh embodiment of Lord Vishnu, was born on Rama Navami.
Also Read: Ather Energy launches new electric-scooter in India: Price, Features
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Start And End Dates
April 9: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
April 10: Brahmacharini Puja
April 11: Chandraghanta Puja
April 12: Kushmanda Puja
April 13: Skanda Mata Puja, Naag Puja
April 14: Katyayani Puja
April 15: Maha Saptami, Kaalratri Puja
April 16: Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja
April 17: Ram Navami
9 Colours and their Significance
Day 1: Red
On the first day, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Wearing red, the colour of Chunri fills the person with vigour and vitality and symbolises passion and love.
Day 2: Royal Blue
Dressing in a Royal Blue Colour outfit on Wednesday represents richness and tranquillity. It symbolises purity, granting inner peace and the blessings of the goddess.
Day 3: Yellow
On day 3 Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of peace and serenity is worshipped. Yellow colour keeps the person cheerful all day with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy.
Day 4: Green
On Day 4 Maa Kushmanda, the creator of the universeis worshipped. Green colour symbolizes nature, new beginnings in life, and evoking a sense of growth, fertility, peace, and serenity.
Day 5: Grey
This colour keeps the person down-to-earth .
Day 6: Orange
Orange represents qualities such as warmth and exuberance.
Day 7: White
Wearing white is synonymous with purity and innocence.
Day 8: Pink
The goddess of grace and serenity, Mahagauri, is worshipped on the eighth day. Pink represents universal love, kindness, affection, and harmony.
Day 9: Sky Blue
Sky blue symbolises the vastness and unbound character of nature. The day celebrates Siddhidatri, the goddess of divinity
Post Your Comments