Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know 9 colours and its significance

New Delhi: Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is a Hindu festival that takes place during the spring season. There are two main Navratri festivals in a year – one during the spring and another in autumn called the Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri have numerous religious beliefs and importance connected to it.

Chaitra Navratri is an annual nine-day festival that begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, it will start on April 9 and end on April 17. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti.

All nine days of the Navratri are devoted to nine different forms of Durga or Nava Durga. The nine avatars of Durga are: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. According to manuscripts, Lord Rama, the seventh embodiment of Lord Vishnu, was born on Rama Navami.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Start And End Dates

April 9: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

April 10: Brahmacharini Puja

April 11: Chandraghanta Puja

April 12: Kushmanda Puja

April 13: Skanda Mata Puja, Naag Puja

April 14: Katyayani Puja

April 15: Maha Saptami, Kaalratri Puja

April 16: Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

April 17: Ram Navami

9 Colours and their Significance

Day 1: Red

On the first day, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. Wearing red, the colour of Chunri fills the person with vigour and vitality and symbolises passion and love.

Day 2: Royal Blue

Dressing in a Royal Blue Colour outfit on Wednesday represents richness and tranquillity. It symbolises purity, granting inner peace and the blessings of the goddess.

Day 3: Yellow

On day 3 Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of peace and serenity is worshipped. Yellow colour keeps the person cheerful all day with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy.

Day 4: Green

On Day 4 Maa Kushmanda, the creator of the universeis worshipped. Green colour symbolizes nature, new beginnings in life, and evoking a sense of growth, fertility, peace, and serenity.

Day 5: Grey

This colour keeps the person down-to-earth .

Day 6: Orange

Orange represents qualities such as warmth and exuberance.

Day 7: White

Wearing white is synonymous with purity and innocence.

Day 8: Pink

The goddess of grace and serenity, Mahagauri, is worshipped on the eighth day. Pink represents universal love, kindness, affection, and harmony.

Day 9: Sky Blue

Sky blue symbolises the vastness and unbound character of nature. The day celebrates Siddhidatri, the goddess of divinity