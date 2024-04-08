Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know more about the festival

New Delhi: Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is a Hindu festival that takes place during the spring season. There are two main Navratri festivals in a year – one during the spring and another in autumn called the Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri have numerous religious beliefs and importance connected to it.

Chaitra Navratri is an annual nine-day festival that begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, it will start on April 9 and end on April 17. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti.

All nine days of the Navratri are devoted to nine different forms of Durga or Nava Durga. The nine avatars of Durga are: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. According to manuscripts, Lord Rama, the seventh embodiment of Lord Vishnu, was born on Rama Navami.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Start And End Dates

April 9: Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

April 10: Brahmacharini Puja

April 11: Chandraghanta Puja

April 12: Kushmanda Puja

April 13: Skanda Mata Puja, Naag Puja

April 14: Katyayani Puja

April 15: Maha Saptami, Kaalratri Puja

April 16: Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

April 17: Ram Navami

Ghatasthapana is a major ceremony during Navratri. It marks the beginning of a nine-day festival. Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti.The most auspicious period to perform Ghatasthapana is the first one-third of the day, when Pratipada Tithi is prevalent. If this period is not accessible, Ghatasthapana can be performed at Abhijit Muhurta.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat:

6:02 AM to 10:16 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat:

11:57 AM to 12:48 PM

Chaitra Durga Ashtami falls on Tuesday, April 16. The Ashtami Puja involves the worship of all nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Ashtami Tithi Begins:

12:11 PM on April 15

Ashtami Tithi Ends:

1:23 PM on April 16

Navami Tithi Begins:

1:23 PM on Apr 16

Navami Tithi Ends:

3:14 PM on Apr 17

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat

11:03 AM to 1:38 PM