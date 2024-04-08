CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide grilled, AAP legislator summoned in Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Bibhav Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assistant, regarding the liquor policy case. Additionally, the agency summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak to appear before it.

Bibhav Kumar’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Pathak, AAP’s Goa MLA, was previously summoned in 2022 and is now called again to provide digital evidence and answer questions about his connection to a defendant in the case.

These developments come amidst recent claims by Delhi Minister Atishi, alleging BJP’s intention to target four more AAP leaders, including herself, in the coming months. Atishi accused the BJP of threatening her with arrest if she didn’t switch sides, a claim the BJP dismissed as baseless, issuing her a defamation notice.