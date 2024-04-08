Commodity Market: Gold price touch new life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold again touched new life-time high in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 52,520, up by Rs 240 pr 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6565, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 52280 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, price of gold Gold saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7121 per gram down by Rs.209. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6522.8 per gram down by Rs.192. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.98%,whereas in the last month it has been -8.13%.The cost of silver is Rs.83400 per kg up by Rs.1700.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures hit a life high of Rs 71,080 per 10 gram jumping Rs 440 or 0.62%. Silver futures touched a new peak of Rs 82,064. It was trading at Rs 81,939, rising Rs 1076 or 1.33.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 1.1% at $2,305.09 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,330.06 on Friday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.9% lower to $2,324.20 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 1.9% at $26.95 per ounce, platinum edged 0.5% lower to $922.80 and palladium lost 1.3% to $989.75.