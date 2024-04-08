Court rejects interim bail plea for BRS leader K Kavitha

K Kavitha’s plea for interim bail, citing her son’s exams and need for maternal support, was dismissed by the court on Monday. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja postponed the decision after hearing arguments from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kavitha’s lawyers last Thursday.

Arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, K Kavitha faces charges in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged bribes paid by the “South Group” to the Aam Aadmi Party for liquor licenses in Delhi. She is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

This development follows Kavitha’s recent plea to a Delhi court seeking the recall of an order permitting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate her in Tihar jail. The CBI is investigating corruption allegations surrounding the excise policy case, adding to the legal challenges faced by Kavitha.