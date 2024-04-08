Drone attack damages this nuclear reactor

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine was targeted by a drone attack on Sunday, resulting in damage, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). While one person was killed in the attack, the IAEA emphasized that the incident, although serious, did not compromise nuclear safety.

According to Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the IAEA, the drone attack caused three direct hits on the facility’s main reactor containment, posing a risk to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Grossi condemned the attack, stating that such actions increase the potential for a major nuclear accident and urged an immediate cessation of such reckless assaults.

Russian authorities attributed the attacks to the Ukrainian military, claiming they used “self-exploding” drones. However, Ukraine denied any involvement, with its Defense Intelligence spokesperson emphasizing that the accusations were baseless. The Ukrainian side condemned the attacks, highlighting the risks posed to the nuclear facility, civilians, and the broader environment.