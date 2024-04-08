Eating these vegetables will reduce inflammation

Inflammation is part of the body’s defense mechanism. It is the process by which the immune system recognizes and removes harmful and foreign stimuli and begins the healing process. Inflammation can be either acute or chronic.

When our body encounters an offending agent (like viruses, bacteria or toxic chemicals) or suffers an injury, it activates our immune system. Our immune system sends out its first responders: inflammatory cells and cytokines (substances that stimulate more inflammatory cells).

There are two types of inflammation:

Acute inflammation: The response to sudden body damage, such as cutting your finger. To heal the cut, your body sends inflammatory cells to the injury. These cells start the healing process.

Chronic inflammation: Our body continues sending inflammatory cells even when there is no outside danger. For example, in rheumatoid arthritis inflammatory cells and substances attack joint tissues leading to an inflammation that comes and goes and can cause severe damage to joints with pain and deformities.

While acute inflammation is crucial for healing, chronic inflammation can lead to various health issues such as heart disease.

The foods we eat play a crucial role in either fueling or alleviating inflammation inside our bodies. Here are 5 vegetables that can help reduce inflammation in our bodies.

1. Bell Peppers : Bell peppers, also known as capsicums are loaded with vitamins A and C and antioxidants. This vegetable can help reduce inflammation in your body and provide protection against degenerative diseases. A 2021 research study published in the Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences found that bell peppers possess anti-inflammatory and pain-suppressing properties.

2. Carrots: Carrots are packed with beta-carotene, a pigment that converts into vitamin A in our bodies. According to a 2018 research study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, vitamin A is known for its anti-inflammatory qualities, helping in inflammation management and supporting a healthy immune system.

3. Beets: According to a 2021 review published in the Food Science and Nutrition journal, beets contain a compound called betalains that has been shown to lower inflammation in the body.

4. Tomatoes : Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties. According to a 2023 study published in the journal Nutrients, high amounts of lycopene can reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic cardiovascular diseases.

5. Onions: According to a 2022 research study published in the journal Molecules, a compound present in onions, quercetin, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, onions are also rich in vitamin C, which can help support your immune system.