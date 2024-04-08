Eid Al Fitr 2024: Central bank in this gulf country announces holiday for financial institutions

Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for financial institutions. The Eid Al Fitr holidays for all financial institutions in the State of Qatar will start on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and will end on Thursday, April 11, 2024. QCB clarified that all financial institutions will resume operations on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Earlier the Public Prosecution in Qatar has announced revised working hours and locations for its offices and the self-service devices during Eid Al Fitr.Public Prosecution main building:

Public services available from the first day of Eid until Monday, April 15, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Location: Al Jassimia Tower – Al Dafna – The Corniche.

Residence Affairs Prosecution:

Open from the first day of Eid until Monday, April 15, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Location: Building of Investigation and Follow-up Administration, Ministry of Interior.

Judgment Enforcement Office – Airport (Prosecution of Judgment Execution and Cheques)

24-hour service:

Location: Hamad International Airport – departure hall.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced Eid Al Fitr holiday. Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities, and public institutions starts on Sunday, April 7, 2024, and ends on Monday, April 15, 2024. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.