Eid Al Fitr 2024: Emirate in UAE announces operating hours of parks

Sharjah: Civic authority in Sharjah have announced the operating hours of parks in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Sharjah municipality said that the Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will operate from 8am to 12 midnight, while all other parks in the emirate will be open from 4pm to 10pm.

Earlier, the municipality had announced that public parking will be free in the emirate on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr. However, parking charges will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

Earlier, Sharjah’s government announced a one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for government employees. Holidays will start from Monday, April 8 and will end on Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15. Since Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in Sharjah for federal employees, government workers who normally observe a four-day work-week will be granted a 10-day break to celebrate Eid Al FitrIrrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan.