Eid Al Fitr 2024: UAE authority announces park timings

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality announced park operating hours in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The authority also announced timings for some recreational facilities in the emirate.

Residential parks and squares in the emirate will open from 8am to 12am. The adventure parks will be open from 6am to 7pm.

The following parks will be open from 8am to 11pm:

Zabeel Park

Al Khor Park

Mamzar Park

Al Safa Park

Mushrif Park

National Park

Quranic Park will be open from 8am to 10pm.

Miracle Cave and Glass House will be open from 9am to 8.30pm. Dubai Frame will operate between 9am and 9pm. Children’s City will be open from 9am to 8pm from Monday to Thursday, the facility will. On Saturday and Sunday, it will operate between 2pm and 8pm.

Earlier, Sharjah municipality said that the Sharjah National Park and Rolla Park will operate from 8am to 12 midnight, while all other parks in the emirate will be open from 4pm to 10pm.