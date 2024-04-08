Gulf Air to operate flights to this city: Details

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced new flight service. The airline will operate four weekly flights from Bahrain to Munich, Germany. The flight service will start from July 2024.

Gulf Air will operate from flights Bahrain International Airport to Munich International Airport. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus 321neo aircraft for the service.

In addition to the Munich route, the airline recently added summer flights to:

Nice

Geneva

Malaga

Bodrum

The addition of Munich increases the airline’s operation in Germany to 11 weekly flights, as Gulf Air operates daily flights to Frankfurt. The first scheduled flight between Bahrain and Germany was operated in 1986, when Gulf Air’s inaugural flight from the Kingdom to Frankfurt commenced.