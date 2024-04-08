High risk of coastal dangers in Kerala today

Kerala’s coastal regions are on high alert today due to the black sea phenomenon, which may bring about elevated waves and potential sea attacks. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning, indicating waves measuring between 0.5 to 1.0 meters and storm surges until 11:30 pm. Residents along the coast, especially fishermen, are urged to exercise caution as wind speeds could range from 05 cm to 20 cm per second.

In addition to the concerns about the rough seas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in nine districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. With these weather advisories in place, fishermen and coastal residents are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

To mitigate risks associated with the rough sea conditions, authorities recommend specific measures for fishermen and coastal dwellers. These precautions include securing fishing vessels in harbors to prevent damage, maintaining a safe distance between boats to avoid collisions, and refraining from engaging in beach activities or venturing out to sea altogether. By adhering to these safety guidelines, individuals can minimize the potential hazards posed by the adverse weather conditions.