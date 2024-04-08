Know according to experts how much sex should couples have

Sex is an important aspect of a healthy relationship. But, how much sex is normal in a relationship is a question that has remained persistent over the years. Some would say it is essential that you frequently get intimate with your partners, while for others, it depends on the social constructs around the idea of a healthy relationship.

As per a study published in Social Psychology and Personality Science, once a week was the ideal amount of sex for couples. The study was conducted on 30,000 spouses over 40 years. They also found that, couples who had more sex were neither happier nor less happy. The study found that getting intimate with your partner more than once a week does not necessarily mean that you will have a happy relationship. Additionally, those who had less sex reported a lack of sexual fulfillment.

Another study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior mentioned that the typical adult presently enjoys sex 54 times a year. They also added that the frequency of getting physical with partners was dropping among married adults.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University experimentally assigned certain couples to have more sex than others, and then assessed both groups’ happiness over a three-month period in order to examine the link between sexual frequency and happiness. The study, titled ‘Does Increased Sexual Frequency Enhance Happiness?’ was published in the Journal of Economic Behaviour & Organisation. The report stated that merely having more sex did not make couples happier. In fact, the desire for and enjoyment of getting intimate with their partners decreased as the frequency of sex increased.