Malvani Mutton Curry- A Simple Delicious Curry For Lunch

Here’s a Malvani Mutton Curry recipe:

Ingredients:

1. 500 grams mutton, cleaned and cut into pieces

2. 2 onions, finely chopped

3. 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

4. 1/2 cup grated coconut

5. 1 tablespoon Malvani masala (or a mix of spices like coriander, cumin, turmeric, red chili powder, and garam masala)

6. 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

7. 2-3 green chilies, slit

8. 1/2 cup chopped coriander leaves

9. 2 tablespoons oil

10. Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker and sauté the chopped onions until golden brown.

2. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell disappears.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

4. Now, add the cleaned mutton pieces and sauté until they are browned.

5. Add the Malvani masala (or spice mix) and salt. Mix well.

6. Add grated coconut and stir well.

7. Pour in enough water to cover the mutton pieces and pressure cook for about 4-5 whistles or until the mutton is tender.

8. Once the pressure releases, open the cooker and check the consistency of the curry. If it’s too thin, cook for a few more minutes until it thickens.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or Malvani bhakri (rice flatbread).

Enjoy your delicious Malvani Mutton Curry!