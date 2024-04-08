Many parts to get relief from sweltering heat

Several regions across India, particularly East, Central, and Peninsular India, are expected to experience relief from the scorching heatwave that has persisted for the past week. Moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail storms, is forecasted for these areas, providing temporary respite from the soaring temperatures.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned about potential damage to plantation, horticulture, and standing crops due to the rainfall and thunderstorms. Additionally, the season is notorious for significant lightning incidents that pose a threat to human and animal lives, especially in open areas. Furthermore, the IMD has predicted the arrival of two consecutive Western Disturbances, which may bring light snowfall to the higher altitudes of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with moderate rainfall in the Northwest region starting from April 10 and another one from April 13.

As the wheat harvest is set to commence in the central wheat crop belt, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh, by the second week of April, the anticipated rainfall and thunderstorms pose a risk of damaging the ready-to-harvest crops. Meanwhile, isolated pockets in North Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka may experience heatwave-like conditions. Additionally, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over regions such as Kerala Mahe, coastal Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.