Market capitalisation of 4 of top 10 valued firms gain by Rs 1.71 lakh crore

Mumbai: The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of 4 of top 10 valued firms surged by Rs 1,71,309.28 crore last week. Meanwhile, the market valuation of 6 of top 10 valued firms eroded by Rs 78,127.48 crore. Last wek, the BSE Sensex rose by 596.87 points or 0.81%, reaching a record high of 74,501.73 on April 4.

Among the gainers within the top 10 were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and LIC. On the other side, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever witnessed declines in their valuations.

HDFC Bank’s market valuation surged by Rs 76,880.74 crore to reach Rs 11,77,065.34 crore, while LIC added Rs 49,208.48 crore, reaching Rs 6,27,692.77 crore. TCS saw an increase of Rs 34,733.64 crore, bringing its market capitalization to Rs 14,39,836.02 crore, and m-cap of State Bank of India rose by Rs 10,486.42 crore to Rs 6,82,152.71 crore.

However, Reliance Industries experienced a decline of Rs 38,462.95 crore, settling at Rs 19,75,547.68 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization decreased by Rs 21,206.58 crore to Rs 6,73,831.90 crore, and ICICI Bank witnessed a dive of Rs 9,458.25 crore to Rs 7,60,084.40 crore. Infosys’ valuation decreased by Rs 7,996.54 crore to Rs 6,14,120.84 crore, and ITC dipped by Rs 873.93 crore to Rs 5,34,158.81 crore. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever saw a reduction of Rs 129.23 crore, ending at Rs 5,32,816.81 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued domestic firm by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

Today, the overall market valuation of firms listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) touched Rs 400 lakh crore for the first time during today’s trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 425 points, or 0.57 percent, to hit another record high of 74,676 points. In the current year so far BSE Sensex has jumped 3.28%. It finished CY23 with a return of 18.74%.

Bombay Stock Exchange is the oldest stock exchange in Asia. It reached a market capitalisation of Rs 100 lakh crore for the first time in March 2014. It crossed Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021. It achieved the Rs 300 lakh crore milestone in July 2023, and now, just nine months later, it has crossed the Rs 400 lakh crore mark.