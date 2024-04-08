New Zealand alters visa rules due to ‘Unsustainable Net Migration’

New Zealand has rolled out substantial revisions to its visa regulations, targeting concerns over “unsustainable net migration.” Minister of Immigration Erica Stanford disclosed the changes on Sunday, emphasizing their immediate implementation. These alterations, particularly affecting the Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV) scheme, are aimed at aligning immigration policies with economic recovery efforts. Stanford stressed the government’s focus on attracting and retaining highly skilled migrants, such as secondary teachers, to address skill shortages while prioritizing job opportunities for locals.

Stanford highlighted the pivotal role of immigration settings in the government’s strategy to rebuild the economy. The emphasis is on securing highly skilled migrants for roles with shortages while ensuring New Zealanders receive precedence in job placements where no skills deficits exist. With 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens migrating to the country in 2023, stringent measures became imperative. The adjustments to the AEWV scheme include introducing English language proficiency requirements, establishing minimum skill prerequisites, and reducing the maximum continuous stay for visa holders to three years.

The revised regulations introduce English language criteria for applicants in low-skilled roles and mandate engagement with Work and Income for specific job categories. Additionally, the franchisee accreditation category is being discontinued, and the Work to Residence pathway for bus and truck drivers is being closed due to resolved sectoral shortages. These changes signal a significant shift in immigration policies, underscoring the government’s commitment to managing migration flows effectively while safeguarding job opportunities for New Zealand citizens.