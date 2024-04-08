Owners arrested as Vadodara shop sells samosas filled with ‘cow meat’

Six individuals, including the owner of ‘Hussaini Samosa’ in Vadodara, Gujarat, have been arrested by police for allegedly selling samosas filled with cow meat, a prohibited substance.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided ‘Hussaini Samosa’ in Chhipwad on Saturday, seizing the suspected beef-filled inventory. Following forensic examination, which confirmed the presence of cow meat in the samosa filling, law enforcement officials apprehended and charged the six individuals involved in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya confirmed that tests revealed the presence of cow meat in the stuffing, leading to the booking and arrest of the suspects. The accused individuals, identified as Yusuf Sheikh, Naeem Sheikh, Hanif Bhathiyara, Dilawar Pathan, Moin Habdal, and Mobin Sheikh, were reportedly engaged in the production and distribution of the illicit meat-filled samosas across various shops in the city. Investigations are underway to determine the origin of the beef and the extent of the illegal sale of cow beef samosas by the accused.