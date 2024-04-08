Rising temperatures pose health risks for outdoor workers

A recent study highlights the detrimental impact of rising temperatures on outdoor workers, particularly in tropical countries like India. According to the study published in the One Earth journal, even a slight increase in temperature, accompanied by heat and humidity, could significantly reduce the working capacity of outdoor workers. It is estimated that over 20% of working hours are lost due to humid heat, particularly affecting sectors such as farming, construction, and small-scale fishing.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted above-normal heatwave days and higher temperatures for the upcoming months of April to June, exacerbating the situation for outdoor workers. The study emphasizes that the physiological effects of heat, including increased blood flow to the skin and reduced muscle performance, directly impact work capacity and productivity. This not only affects individuals’ well-being but also pushes them further into poverty, as outdoor workers rely on their daily wages for sustenance.

In addition to the immediate health risks, such as reduced work capacity, heat exposure also poses long-term health hazards. A separate study conducted in Tamil Nadu found that extreme heat exposure more than doubled the risk of miscarriage among pregnant women, highlighting the broader implications of rising temperatures on public health and reproductive outcomes. These findings underscore the urgent need for adaptation measures and policy interventions to protect the well-being of outdoor workers in the face of climate change-induced heat stress.