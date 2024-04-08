Samsung Galaxy M15 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M15 5G was launched in India on April 8. The design and hardware details of Galaxy M15 5G are similar to that of the Galaxy A15 5G that went official in India in December last year.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G starts at Rs. 13,299 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB version. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 14,799. It is currently up for sale via Amazon in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M15 5G runs on Android 14. It is confirmed to receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The new Galaxy M series phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy M15 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera unit also includes a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and virtual proximity sensor. Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M15 5G with support for 25W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback time and up to 128 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.