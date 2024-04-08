Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was launched in India on Monday, April 8 alongside the Galaxy M15 5G. The phones were initially unveiled in select global markets earlier this year. They succeed the Galaxy M54 5G and the Galaxy M14 5G, respectively.

The base 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are listed at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website. It is offered in two colours – Denim Black and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will support four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The front camera is also equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.