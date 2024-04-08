SC notices Center on alleged neglect in Karnataka’s drought relief funds

The Karnataka Congress government has escalated its plea for drought relief by taking the matter to the Supreme Court, initiating a legal battle against the central government. The Supreme Court has responded by issuing a notice to the Centre in response to Karnataka’s petition, which seeks the release of a substantial sum totaling 8 thousand crores in funds.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Karnataka government, emphasized the urgency of the case, urging the Election Commission’s involvement and requesting a swift resolution within a month. However, the court opted to await the Centre’s response before considering further action.

On behalf of the Centre, SG Mehta argued that Karnataka could have resolved the matter through dialogue rather than resorting to filing 32 petitions. He stressed the importance of cooperation between the Union and the States, pointing out the increasing trend of state governments turning to legal action.