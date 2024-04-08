Stock market: Sensex, Nifty end at all-time high

Mumbai: Indian equity markets settled at hit fresh all-time high on Monday (April 8). Positive cues from global markets and a rally in largecap auto names and a few index heavyweights like Reliance Industries supported the upward rally of the indices.

BSE Sensex closed the day’s trade 494.28 points, or 0.67 per cent higher at 74,742.50. NSE Nifty settled 152.60 points, or 0.68 per cent higher at 22,666.30.

About 1,695 shares advanced, while 1,721 declined, and 118 shares were unchanged. Top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries. Top losers were Wipro, LTIMindtree, Adani Ports, Nestle India and Apollo Hospitals.

Of the 15 Nifty sectoral indices, 12 settled higher. The Oil & Gas and Realty indices gained over 1 percent, followed by Auto and IT indices which also witnessed buying action.

Meanwhile, the overall market valuation of firms listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) touched Rs 400 lakh crore for the first time during today’s trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 425 points, or 0.57 percent, to hit another record high of 74,676 points. In the current year so far BSE Sensex has jumped 3.28%. It finished CY23 with a return of 18.74%.

Bombay Stock Exchange is the oldest stock exchange in Asia. It reached a market capitalisation of Rs 100 lakh crore for the first time in March 2014. It crossed Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021. It achieved the Rs 300 lakh crore milestone in July 2023, and now, just nine months later, it has crossed the Rs 400 lakh crore mark.

The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of firms listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) is also hovering around the Rs 400 lakh crore mark. On December 1, 2023, the market capitalisation of the NSE-listed firms crossed $4 trillion ( Rs 334.72 lakh crore). It crossed $2 trillion in July 2017 and $3 trillion in May 2021. It took about 46 months to reach$3 trillio, from $2 trillion. The subsequent leap from $3 trillion to $4 trillion occurred in just 30 months. The index took just three months to cover the next $0.75 trillion.