Telecom ministry warns of fraudulent whatsApp calls from Pakistan

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), operating under the Ministry of Communications, has issued a recent advisory warning citizens about suspicious calls originating from specific numbers. These calls, allegedly made by individuals posing as DoT representatives, threaten mobile number disconnection due to purported misuse in illegal activities. This tactic mirrors cybercrime schemes associated with impersonators claiming to be officials from agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), echoing similar warnings from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding calls originating from international codes, particularly from Pakistan.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has echoed the DoT’s concerns, urging mobile users to be cautious and avoid engaging with calls from unknown numbers, particularly those with international codes such as ‘+92.’ The Telecom Ministry emphasizes the risks associated with such communications, warning of potential threats to personal information and the likelihood of cybercrime or financial fraud. It advises recipients not to share personal or sensitive information if contacted and to report such incidents promptly through designated channels provided by the DoT.In response to these fraudulent activities, the DoT has provided avenues for reporting incidents promptly, urging citizens to use the ‘Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal. Additionally, individuals are advised to verify their registered mobile connections and report any unauthorized connections. In case of falling victim to cybercrime or financial fraud, citizens are encouraged to report incidents through designated channels for appropriate action. This advisory serves as a timely reminder for citizens to remain vigilant and cautious, safeguarding themselves against potential threats and fraudulent activities in the digital sphere.