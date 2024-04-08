Thai Style Lunch Rice Recipe- Thai Coconut Garlic Rice

Here’s a recipe for Thai Coconut Garlic Rice:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup jasmine rice

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 1 cup water

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon salt

– Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the jasmine rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain well.

2. In a saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

3. Add the rinsed jasmine rice to the saucepan and stir to coat the rice with the garlic-infused oil.

4. Pour in the coconut milk and water, and add the salt. Stir well to combine.

5. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the saucepan with a lid. Let the rice simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed and the rice is cooked through.

6. Once cooked, remove the saucepan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for an additional 5 minutes to allow the rice to steam.

7. Fluff the rice with a fork and transfer it to a serving dish.

8. Garnish the Thai Coconut Garlic Rice with fresh chopped cilantro before serving.

Enjoy your flavorful Thai Coconut Garlic Rice as a delicious side dish to accompany your favorite Thai-inspired meals!