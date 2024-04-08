These lifestyle changes will reduce cancer risk

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Every year millions people die due to cancer. As per experts, the risk of cancer can be reduced by changing lifestyle.

Following a healthy diet your and maintaining an ideal weight is one of this. According to several studies, obesity has been shown to cause many types of cancers including colourectal, pancreatic, breast and so on. Nutritious foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins required for effective body functioning should be consumed while reducing intake of processed foods as well as sugary drinks.

Also Read: Know what is ‘hangxiety’ and ways to ease it

Avoid using tobacco products . This is another significant measure towards preventing cancer cases. The largest number of deaths caused by cancer in the world is attributed to cigarette smoking, which accounts for 22% of such fatalities annually. Some chemicals in tobacco smoke are harmful because they damage DNA, leading to the development of lung throat and bladder cancer. Therefore, quitting smoking and avoiding second-hand smoke would significantly reduce chances of developing various kinds of cancers.

Reducing alcohol consumption is essential for reducing cancer risk. Drink moderately and consider alternative beverages such as water or herbal teas to stay hydrated.

Regular cancer screenings are also pivotal in early detection and treatment. Be proactive about scheduling screenings such as mammograms, Pap smears, and colonoscopies based on your age, gender, and family history. Detecting cancer in its earliest stages significantly increases the likelihood of successful treatment and improves long-term outcomes.