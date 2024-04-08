Vistara to cut 25-30 flights

Vistara announced on Sunday that it would reduce its flight capacity by 10%, or approximately 25-30 flights daily, due to crew availability issues. The airline, part of the Tata Group, aims to stabilize its operations amidst disruptions caused by a shortage of pilots. Most of the cancellations are affecting domestic routes, with Vistara proactively minimizing inconvenience to passengers by re-accommodating them on alternative flights.

This reduction in capacity is expected to bring Vistara’s flight operations back to the level seen at the end of February 2024. The airline emphasized that affected passengers have already been re-booked on other flights to mitigate disruptions. Despite these challenges, Vistara aims to achieve stable operations in April and beyond. However, the cancellations may impact overall flight availability, potentially leading to higher fares on certain routes.

The airline is also facing regulatory scrutiny, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing a show cause notice over alleged violations of pilot training norms. These violations pertain to conversion training for pilots transitioning from narrow body to wide body aircraft. Vistara has acknowledged receipt of the notice and is engaging with the regulator on the matter. Additionally, Vistara has adjusted its operations by deploying larger aircraft on select routes and temporarily reducing flight frequencies to ensure continued connectivity across its network during this period of operational challenges.