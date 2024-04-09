8 dead, 3 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge

Nainital: At least eight people were killed and three were seriously injured after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. The accident happened in the Betalghat area of Nainital.

The deceased were identified as Vishram Chaudhary (50), Dheeraj (45), Anantram Chaudhary (40), Vinod Chaudhary (38), Udayram Chaudhary (55), Tilak Chaudhary (45) Gopal Basniyat (60) and Rajendra Kumar. The deceased include seven Nepali nationals and one Indian. Rajendra Kumar, the driver of the vehicle is Indian. The injured were identified as Shanti Chaudhary, Chhotu Chaudhary and Prem Bahadur.

‘Late in the night, 10 labourers from Mallagaon in Unchakot were going towards Haldwani after finishing their work. During this time, their vehicle went out of control and fell into a ditch more than 200 feet deep, in which eight people died on the spot. Eight people died on the spot when the pickup vehicle fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge while three people were seriously injured,’ said Betalghat police station incharge Anish Ahmed.

As per police, driver Rajendra Kumar (38) lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a 200-metre gorge.