AR Rahman collaborator Michael Sathyadass dies in Sharjah building blaze

Sharjah’s Al Nahda witnessed a tragic high-rise fire last week, claiming the lives of five individuals, including Michael Sathyadass, an Indian-origin sound engineer. Employed as a senior sound engineer at DXB Live, a division of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sathyadass had collaborated with renowned artists such as AR Rahman, Colonial Cousins, Deep Purple, and Iron Maiden.

Remembered for his humility and dedication, Sathyadass’s brothers, Danny and Emmanuel, shared heartfelt tributes on social media, expressing their profound loss. Despite the grief, they found solace in cherished memories of their brother, whose impact extended beyond his professional contributions.

DXB Live mourned Sathyadass’s passing, highlighting his significant role in the organization’s growth since joining in 2022. His unwavering commitment and loyalty left a lasting impression on colleagues, underscoring his profound impact as both a skilled professional and valued member of the Dubai World Trade Centre community.