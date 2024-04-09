BJP Leader Anil Antony Criticizes Congress’s Aging Leadership

Pathanamthitta BJP candidate Anil Antony responded to Congress leader AK Antony’s remarks, stating that AK Antony’s support for his son, Anto Antony, indicates his allegiance to the Gandhi family. Anil asserted that he himself will emerge victorious in the Pathanamthitta constituency, dismissing AK Antony’s endorsement of Anto.

Anil Antony expressed confidence in his own electoral prospects, predicting a heavy defeat for Anto Antony in the upcoming elections. He further asserted that Narendra Modi will secure a third term as Prime Minister, while Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party will struggle to secure even opposition seats.

In contrast, AK Antony emphasized the importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, describing it as a critical battle to safeguard India’s constitutional values. He criticized the ruling BJP government, warning that another term for Modi could threaten democracy and the constitution. Antony called for an end to the BJP’s rule, highlighting the need to protect India’s democratic principles and constitutional integrity.