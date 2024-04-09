Central Railway to operate 28 summer special train services: Details

Mumbai: Central Railway Zone announced that it will run 28 additional Summer Special train services. These trains were announced to cater to the surge in passenger demand. These trains will travel between Mumbai and Mau/Kochuveli during the summer season. These special trains will commence from April 8, 2024.

Passengers can make reservations for summer special trains 01079 and 01463 on special charges at all computerized reservation centers and the IRCTC website.

Full list:

CSMT-Mau Special (4 trips)

The 01079 special service will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 22.35 hrs on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and May 1, 2024. It will arrive at Mau at 11.10 hrs on the third day.

The 01080 special service will depart from Mau at 13.10 hrs on Friday, April 12, 2024, and May 3, 2024. It will arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 00.40 hrs on the third day.

These trains will stop at key stations such as Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, and Bhopal, among others.

The train will consist of 2 AC-III Tier, 18 Sleeper Class, and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van, totaling 22 ICF Coaches.

LTT-Kochuveli Weekly Special (24 trips):

The 01463 weekly special service will depart from LTT Mumbai at 16.00 hrs every Thursday from April 11, 2024, to June 27, 2024, reaching Kochuveli at 20.45 hrs the next day.

The 01464 weekly special service will depart from Kochuveli at 16.20 hrs every Saturday from April 13, 2024, to June 29, 2024, arriving at LTT Mumbai at 21.50 hrs the next day.

These trains will stop at stations such as Thane, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Junction, and Ernakulam Town.

The train will include 1 First AC, 1 First AC cum AC-II Tier, 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, and 8 General Second Class coaches, including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.