Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar receives ‘Z’ category CRPF security: Sources

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources from the Union Home Ministry have confirmed that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s security has been upgraded to the ‘Z’ category. This decision follows an intelligence report provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), although the specifics of the threat perception remain undisclosed.

The elevation in security entails a comprehensive security detail, with a total of 33 security personnel, including CRPF commandos, assigned to safeguard Kumar. This arrangement includes 10 armed static guards stationed at Kumar’s residence, six personal security officers (PSOs) providing round-the-clock protection, and 12 armed escort commandos deployed in three shifts to accompany Kumar during his movements. Additionally, two watchers per shift and three trained drivers are on standby to address any security exigencies promptly.

The decision to increase Kumar’s security status comes amidst heightened political tensions ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress expressing discontent with the Election Commission.