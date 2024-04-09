Commodity Market: Gold price again touch fresh life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold again touched new life-time high today in Kerala. Price of yellow metal is gaining for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 52,600, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6575, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, price of gold saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7121 per gram down by Rs.209. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6522.8 per gram down by Rs.192. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.98%,whereas in the last month it has been -8.13%.The cost of silver is Rs.83400 per kg up by Rs.1700.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 71,130, up by Rs 218 or 0.31% over the Monday closing price. Silver futures were trading marginally lower at Rs 81,814, down by Rs 61 or 0.07%. India’s silver imports surged by 260% in February to a record high, as lower duties encouraged large purchases from the United Arab Emirates.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,340.09 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,353.79 on Monday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,358.80 per ounce. Price of spot silver was steady at $27.85 per ounce, platinum rose 0.9% to $966.71 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,050.76.